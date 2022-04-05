A concert is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St. Dan Schall of Dan Schall Ministries in Zielienople will sing and play guitar accompaniment. A freewill offering will be taken. His CDs will be available for purchase.
Refreshments will be served following the concert. All are invited to attend, announced Debbie Resslar of the New Alexandria United Methodist Church worship team.
