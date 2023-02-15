Beginning Feb. 22, the Mount Pleasant Ministerium will host its annual free lunches on Wednesdays during Lent at the Mount Pleasant Church of God at noon.
“Each week a local pastor/priest will deliver a message, and host churches will provide a simple lunch. Fellowship is also a favorite aspect of Lenten Lunches,” explained the organizers.
The Church of God is located at 936 W. Main St., Mount Pleasant, in the Christian Ministries Center. Free parking is available. No advance registration is required.
Speakers are as follows, Feb. 22, Pastor Bob Ellson, United Methodist Church; March 1, Pastor Rob Allison, Church of God; March 8, the Rev. Dan Carr, St. Pius X/Visitation (food by St. John’s United Methodist Church); March 15, Pastor Russ Baird, Reunion Presbyterian, and Elder David Coles, Second Baptist; March 22, Pastor Lee Smith, Mount Joy Covenant Brethren Church, and March 29, Pastor Leah Rittenhouse, Laurelville Retreat Center/Scottdale Mennonite Church.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of speakers, Bible studies, programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
