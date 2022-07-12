Derry First United Methodist Church will host “Monumental” Vacation Bible School July 18 to July 22 at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St and Route 217.
Spokeswoman Janet Campbell said, “At ‘Monumental,’ kids will celebrate God’s greatness. They participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats and dinner, experience awesome Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and make fun crafts they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.
Each day concludes with the Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this celebration and watch Spotlight Video at 8:10 p.m. each day.
“Children at ‘Monumental’ VBS will join a mission’s effort to provide school supplies to students in the Derry Area School District. We are asking for monetary donations or notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, glue etc. These items will be donated as part of our ‘back-to-school’ program.”
“Monumental” VBS is for children from age 3 through completed sixth grade and will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day. Dinner is provided. For more information, call 724-694-8333.
