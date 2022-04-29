St. Vincent Basilica Parish of Unity Township will honor Mary the mother of Jesus with the annual May Crowning celebration 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the basilica.
Spokeswoman Patti Rebrick said, “A senior girl will be crowned queen, and she in turn will crown the statue of the Blessed Mother. The First Holy Communion class will be honored by being in the procession. This is a beautiful celebration.”
A social sponsored by the Rosary Altar Society will follow in the Parish Assembly Room. All are welcome to attend.
