The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches will present a Thanksgiving program 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Covenant Presbyterian Church on North Market Street in Ligonier.
The Rev. Jordan Harris of Covenant Presbyterian Church will be offering the main sermon on “Give Thanks and Sing.”
Also taking part in the program will be the Rev. Christine Doren of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Rev. Jesse Robinson of Christian Church of Waterford, the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken of Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church and Bethlen Communities and the Rev. John Schaffer of First Church of the Brethren.
Also participating will be music by the choirs of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church and St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Deacons of Covenant Church will serve refreshments after the service.
LVAC President Janet Riordan added, “The community is invited to attend this service to give thanks for what we have available in our local churches and community and to sing the praises and thanksgiving of our Lord and Christ.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
