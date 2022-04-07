The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches is accepting reservations for the National Day of Prayer breakfast to be held on Thursday, May 5, at The Barn on Springer Road in Ligonier Township.
LVAC President Janet Riordan said, the 7:30 a.m. breakfast is being underwritten by “a friend of the association of churches. Although there is no cost for the breakfast, reservations must be made at a local church in Ligonier or by email to janetriordan437@gmail.com. The deadline for reservations is Monday, April 25.”
The theme for this year’s event is “Exalt the Lord, Who Has Established Us” based on Colossians 2:6-7. Several speakers will discuss the center of power and prayer.
A proclamation on the event by Ligonier Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas will be presented at the breakfast.
Music will be provided by a musical group from Waterford Christian Church.
Ligonier Valley residents are encouraged to fly American flags as “a show of support for our community and our nation.”
Riordan added, “There are a limited number of seats available for the breakfast so please contact your local church or the email address above for a reservation.”
