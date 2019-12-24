The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches provided the following listing of Ligonier Valley churches and their Dec. 24 Christmas Eve candlelight services:
Calvary United Methodist Church – 7 p.m. 201 N. St. Clair St., Ligonier
Christian Church of Waterford – 7 p.m. 856 Nature Run Road, Ligonier Township
Covenant Presbyterian Church – 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. 200 N. Market St., Ligonier
Epiphany Church – 6:30 p.m. 135 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier Township
Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church – 7 p.m. Route 711, Fairfield Township
First Church of the Brethren Waterford – 7 p.m. Route 271, Ligonier Township
Heritage United Methodist Church – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. 107 S. Market St. (On the Diamond), Ligonier
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church – 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Mass 342 W. Main St., Ligonier
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. 423 Pleasant Grove Road, Cook Township
Rector Charge – United Methodist Church:
Waterford United Methodist Church – 7 p.m. 352 Fire Hall Road, Ligonier Township
Rector United Methodist Church – 9 p.m. 628 Weaver Mill Road, Rector
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church – 7 p.m. 300 W. Main St., Ligonier
St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church – 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. 2535 Route 381, Rector
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church – 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. 647 Bethel Church Road, Cook Township.
The following churches invite the public to their Christmas morning, Dec. 25, services:
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church – 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. 342 W. Main St., Ligonier
St. John the Baptist Church – 9 a.m. 315 Wilpen Road, Wilpen, Ligonier Township.
Janet Riordan, LVAC president, said, “Please attend the church of your choice this holiday season.”
