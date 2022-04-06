Janet Riordan, president of the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches, announced the church services available in the area for Easter 2022. All churches welcome the public to attend their services listed below:
• Sunrise service on the Diamond in Ligonier – 6:30 a.m. The Revs. Jonathan Huddleston (Laughlintown) and Jesse Robinson (Waterford) Christian churches with music by the CCW Praise Band.
• First Church of the Brethren – 405 Route 271 in Waterford – the Rev. John Schaffer
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 6 p.m. with Communion
Easter Sonrise service (April 17) at 6:30 a.m. with a light breakfast to follow
Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
• Covenant Presbyterian Church – 200 N. Market St. – the Rev. Tim Habecker
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 6:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. (Potluck buffet at 9 a.m.)
• Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond – the Rev. Frank Hodges
Good Friday (April 15) – Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
• Pleasant Grove, Trinity and Zion United Methodist – the Rev. Christine Doren
Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. in the pavilion at Pleasant Grove with a “light breakfast” to follow
Easter Sunday celebration worship at 9:30 a.m. at Pleasant Grove UM Church.
• St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church – 300 W. Main St. – the Rev. Jerry Nuernberger
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 7 p.m. with Communion
Good Friday (April 15) – Tenebrae worship service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. with special music presented by the choir and bells.
• Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church – Route 711 – Fairfield Township – the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 9:15 a.m.
• Holy Trinity Catholic Church – 342 W. Main St. — the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone
Easter vigil (April 16) – 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
• Calvary United Methodist Church – East Church and North St. Clair streets – the Rev. Josh Ricketts
Good Friday/Seder (April 15) – Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with Easter Egg Hunt to follow.
• Epiphany Anglican Fellowship – 135 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier Township – the Rev. Bryan Jarrell
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 6:45 p.m. (Potluck buffet at 6 p.m.)
Good Friday (April 15) – Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The LVAC president noted, “All services are held in the church sanctuary unless otherwise noted. Masks are optional.”
