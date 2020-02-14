The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches once again is offering Lenten services to everyone in the community.
Theme for this year’s services is “The Seven I AMs of Christ” from the Gospel of John.
Janet Riordan, LVAC president, said, “Mark your calendars now as the first three services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on North Market Street beginning at noon. A delicious luncheon provided by the members of the congregation will be served following the service. There is a nominal charge for the luncheon.”
Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26 – “I AM the Bread of Life” with the Rev. Christine Doren of the United Methodist Church; Stahlstown Charge, as the speaker
Wednesday, March 4 – “I AM the Light of the World” with the Rev. Bryan Jarrell of Epiphany Anglican Fellowship as the speaker
Wednesday, March 11 – “I AM the Door” with the Rev. Frank Hodges of Heritage United Methodist Church as the speaker
The final three services will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church at the corner of East Church and North St. Clair streets beginning at noon. Again the members of the congregation will serve a luncheon following the service at a nominal charge.
Wednesday March 18 – “I AM the Good Shepherd” with the Rev. Josh Ricketts of Calvary United Methodist Church as the speaker.
Wednesday, March 25 – “I AM the True Vine” with the Rev. Christopher Matthewson of Covenant Presbyterian Church as the speaker.
Wednesday, April 1 – “I AM the Resurrection and the Life” with the Rev. Gabor Nitsch of Bethlen Communities as the speaker.
Good Friday, April 10, the service will begin at noon in Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond. “I AM the Way, the Truth and the Life” with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken of Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church will be the speaker.
There will also be a Cross Walk on Good Friday, April 10 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with stops at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Covenant Presbyterian Church and ending at Heritage United Methodist Church at noon.
Riordan added, “The association of churches invites the entire community to attend these services to honor the upcoming Easter season. Enjoy an inspirational service and a delicious luncheon with your friends and neighbors.”
