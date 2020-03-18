LUMC Ministries (Latrobe United Methodist Church and New Derry United Methodist Church) Tuesday announced: “At a special meeting of Church Council we addressed the issue of coronavirus. After much discussion, the very difficult decision was made to cancel ALL LUMC activities at both campuses. This includes Sunday morning services for at least the next two weeks. This was done out of overwhelming concern for the health and safety of the congregation. Council will meet weekly to re-evaluate this decision.
“In the meantime, adaptive ministries are going to be implemented including an online Sunday service. This can be viewed on YouTube.”
