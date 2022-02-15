Streak-free microfiber cloths are for sale ($5) at Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“They remove dirt, grease, grime, dog nose smudge etc. using only water,” announced Debbie Herwick, LUMC business administrator. “All proceeds benefit our Jumonville Family Retreat.”
