The Chancel Choir at Latrobe United Methodist Church will share its Christmas Cantata two more times on Sunday, Dec. 22.
“Jesus! The Advent of the Messiah,” by Mary McDonald and Rose Aspinall, will be sung at the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. services in Latrobe United Methodist Church (440 Main St. and Ridge Avenue), according to spokeswoman Ellen Piper.
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.