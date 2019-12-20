The Rev. John M. Smaligo, host pastor, announced, “Many find Christmas to be a season of joy. But for many it is a difficult time of the year, be it due to loss through a death, be it recently or several years, a change in relationships, job and life changes, and other difficult situations in life.
“For those who find this to be a difficult time of the year, a Longest Night Blue Christmas service will be held at Harrold Zion Lutheran Church on the longest night of the year, Saturday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. The church is located at 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg (Hempfield Township), near the Hempfield Area High School. Throughout the years that Harrold Zion has hosted this service, many have found this service to be of benefit to bring comfort to this time of year.
“All are welcome to attend. If you have any questions, contact the church office at 724-837-7327.”
