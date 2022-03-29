Twelve Latrobe Presbyterian Church elders, the Rev. Ronald G. Durika and the Rev. Jay Lewis will perform a living tableau depicting the final evening of Jesus Christ’s life on earth.
The performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in the Latrobe Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 428 Main St.
Tableau actors will re-create the image of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous work of art, “The Last Supper,” painted between 1495 and 1498. Narrator Lewis will welcome the congregation to the Upper Room, where Jesus and the disciples celebrated the Passover meal. Each disciple will then relate his life experience with Jesus of Nazareth.
Disciples will be played by the Rev. Larry Armstrong (Nathaniel), David Auman (Andrew), Scott Balliett (Simon Peter), Michael Cary (Philip), Jason Huska (Simon the Zealot), John Jamison (Judas), Ed McKinnon (Thomas), Scott McNerny (James the Lesser), Randy Orr (James), Lee Stewart (Thaddeus), Matt Sweeney (John) and Gary Zimmerman (Matthew).
Following the drama, the Sacrament of Holy Communion will be served by Pastor Durika, who plays Jesus, and the Twelve Disciples, all elders in the church.
The Latrobe Presbyterian Church family invites the public to this performance. A freewill offering will be received and sent to aid Ukrainians who have fled to neighboring countries via Presbyterian Disaster Assistance.
While the scale of the Ukrainian crisis has heightened recently, receiving refugees from Ukraine and other countries in Central and Eastern Europe is not. The Presbyterian Disaster Fund has trusted, established partners with the knowledge and expertise to provide items needed by the Ukrainian refugees.
The Living Tableau production is sponsored by Latrobe Presbyterian Church’s Worship and Music Committee. Susannah Calvo is the director.
Others who have assisted with the performance are Dottie Lynch (costumes); Worship and Music Committee members, and Nancy McKinnon (publicity); Arlene Jones (church bulletin); Susan Patchin, Diana Kreiling, Deana Mauro, Emily McMahen and Jean Ruffner (makeup); Adam McMahen, Tyler Stewart and Kaleb Yandrick (lights), and Latrobe Presbyterian ushers.
Latrobe Presbyterian is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office (724-537-3631).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.