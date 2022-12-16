The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches is providing the following listing of Ligonier Valley churches and their Dec. 24 Christmas Eve candlelight services.
LVAC President Janet Riordan encourages everyone to “please attend the church of your choice this holiday season.”
• Calvary United Methodist Church – 7 p.m.
201 N. St. Clair St., Ligonier.
Phone 724-238-9840.
• Christian Church of Waterford – 6 p.m.
856 Nature Run Road, Ligonier Township.
• Covenant Presbyterian Church – 6:30 p.m.
200 N. Market St., Ligonier.
Phone 724-238-3657.
• Epiphany Angelican Fellowship – 7 p.m.
135 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier Township.
Phone 724-259-7055.
• Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church – 7 p.m.
4627 Route 711, Fairfield Township.
• First Church of the Brethren Waterford – 7 p.m.
404 Route 271, Ligonier Township.
Phone 724-238-6292.
• Heritage United Methodist Church – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
107 S. Market St. (on the Diamond), Ligonier.
Phone 724-238-2627.
• Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church – 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
342 W. Main St., Ligonier.
Phone 724-238-6434.
• Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church — 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
423 Pleasant Grove Road, Cook Township.
Phone 724-593-7417.
• Rector United Methodist Church – 9 p.m.
628 Weaver Mill Road, Rector.
• St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church – 5 p.m.
Riordan noted, “This is an outdoor worship service; bring a chair and dress accordingly.”
300 W. Main St., Ligonier.
Phone 724-238-7242.
• St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 state Route 381, Rector.
Phone 724-238-9411.
• Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 647 Bethel Church Road, Cook Township.
Phone 724-593-2483.
Riordan added, “All of the churches will be having their regular Sunday morning services on Christmas Day. Please check with the churches for their specific time.”
