'Liberty' scholarship recital Feb. 23 at FPC

Sacred and secular musical styles provide the sound for silent film accompanist John Schwandt, guest artist for the Feb. 23 scholarship recital hosted by Seton Hill University chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
The 4 p.m. event will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg. A donation of $10 is suggested to support grants for aspiring organists.
Schwandt is professor and chair of organ at the University of Oklahoma School of Music. At home in many genres of music, he can be encountered in concert across America, on many episodes of American Public Media’s syndicated program “Pipedreams,” accompanying silent films in churches, concert halls, and theaters, on a CD by the rock band Shiny Toy Guns, as leader of hymn festivals, consultant on organ projects, as a voicer and tonal finisher, and as judge and clinician in many settings. He is well known for his ability as improvisateur and for “engaging and exciting audiences of every kind.”
The Feb. 23 program spans the centuries with Schwandt arrangements of works by J.S. Bach, Edvard Grieg and Paul Manz in the first half of the 75-minute recital.
During the second half, Schwandt will provide improvised organ accompaniment for the 1929 Laurel and Hardy silent film “Liberty.” The 20-minute film is “filled with high-rise high jinks and considered among the comedic duo’s best work.”
Schwandt’s program concludes with additional improvisations on submitted themes.
A reception will follow the concert.
For more information, contact the church, 724-832-0150.
