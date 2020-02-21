This Lenten season St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church (4329 Route 982, Youngstown) will have Lenten vesper services with a theme of “Soup for Dinner Church” starting March 4 and continuing every Wednesday during Lent.
Church spokeswoman Sharon Palmer explained, “Each Wednesday we will meet in our basement community room at 6:30 p.m., where we will enjoy a simple meal of soup and bread, made by volunteers, around the table. It will include Scripture reading, prayer, singing, silence, nourishment for body and spirit. All are welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.