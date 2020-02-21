Lenten series combining music/art,  'Where Cross the Crowded Ways of Life, ' opens Feb. 28

First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg, will reprise its Faith and Arts series during Lent, with free 30-minute recitals and an art display at noon Fridays, beginning Feb. 28 through April 3 in the church sanctuary, and mid-week 30-minute chapel services 7 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning March 4 through April 1.
The Friday programs follow the hymn text of “Where Cross the Crowded Ways of Life” and feature the artistry of Chris Visgitis of Wexford. Visgitis holds a bachelor’s degree in art education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a commercial art degree from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh with graduate credits in administration from Duquesne University and the University of Pittsburgh. As creative director with various Pittsburgh area marketing and advertising firms, his portfolio includes work with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jenny Lee Bakery as well as national clients such as Budget Saver, Popsicles and Transition Lenses. Working as a fine artist since 1994, Visgitis is the recipient of various art and creative advertising awards including the Oil Pastel Society of America.
Visgitis’ display will feature several 4-by-4-foot oil pastel paintings drawn from a series of pieces he called “Grit and Beauty” that capture a glimpse into the everyday life of his family living in the West End of Pittsburgh during the mid-1940s, including World War II.
As Visgitis describes the installation: “People simply trying to move forward as positively as possible during good times and bad. This was the decade that the most influential people in my life were coming of age. My admiration for those people is nearly matched by my admiration for, and my fascination with, that time and place.”
Another area where Visgitis demonstrated his sensitivity and advanced understanding and acceptance was through a project for Autism Connection of Pennsylvania. Visgitis’ graphic design skills helped to communicate the benefits and find funding for a proposal for a large scale apartment building built exclusively to house young people on the low end of the autism spectrum, which would allow them to live independently. That project has since come to fruition and enjoyed full occupancy early on. It is located on a direct bus line to many parts of the southwest corridor of Pittsburgh, which allows the residents access to easy transportation to their workplaces and jobs.
“Although my time on the board was short, I continue today to have a large amount of respect and admiration for any organization that works for the advancement of people on the spectrum,” added Visgitis.
All artwork is for sale, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to the Autism Society of America, Westmoreland County Chapter. Visgitis plans to be present for the recitals March 20 and April 3.
Recitalists include: Feb. 28, Ryan Lynch, student of Dr. John Salveson, organ
Friday, March 6, Evan Bellas, director of music at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, organ
March 13, Emily Busche and Bridget Deveney, Seton Hill University students, organ
March 20, Dr. Maureen Miller, Seton Hill University voice faculty member, voice
March 27, Jacob Gruss, Greensburg Salem High School junior and music director at Otterbein United Methodist Church, Greensburg, organ
April 3, Dr. John Salveson, minister of music and organist at First Presbyterian Church.
The Wednesday mid-week chapel services are based on the Beatitudes and will be a blend of Scripture readings provided by the Rev. Martin Ankrum, pastor/head of staff at First Presbyterian, and musical interpretations under the direction of Salveson.
For more information, contact the First Presbyterian Church office at 724-832-0150.
