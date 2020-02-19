St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, will host a Lenten Quiet Day 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church.
The Rev. Nancy Threadgill explained, “A Quiet Day is a period of respite when time is set aside to be quiet, spend some time with God and refresh your spirit for the days ahead. Quiet Days frequently are held during Advent and Lent. Though the structure of the event remains the same from year to year, the topic differs for each event. The topic of our 2020 Lenten Quiet Day is ‘What Is Jesus’ Recipe for Love?’
“The event consists of alternating periods of meditation and quiet time followed by final prayers and a vegetarian lunch. During quiet times you can engage in relaxing activities, read books available in the parish hall or find a quiet spot in the church to read or meditate.
“Participants are asked not to talk until after final prayers.”
The event is free. Everyone is welcome.
For additional information, phone 814-535-6797, check out https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/ or contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revisions by noon Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email when possible lb.society@verizon.net
