Because of the coronavirus health issues, the remaining Wednesday Community Lenten Luncheons in the Derry area churches have been canceled.
Also, the Chili Dinner at Derry Presbyterian Church, originally slated for Saturday, March 28, has also been canceled. Paula Shean, DPC secretary, wishes everyone “a blessed, peaceful and healthy Lenten/Easter season.”
* * *
