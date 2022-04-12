Latrobe United Presbyterian Church announced there will be only one worship service on Easter Sunday, April 17, instead of two as previously listed in last Thursday’s display advertisement.
Members of the congregation invite the public to join them to worship at 11 a.m. that day. The church is located at 340 Spring St., Latrobe.
