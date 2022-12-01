Latrobe United Presbyterian Church to welcome new pastor

The Rev. Ron Durika has been elected to serve as the new pastor at Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St.
Scott Cole of the Pastor Nominating Committee explained, "At a congregational meeting Nov. 6 Ron was unanimously elected to serve as our next pastor, and at the Redstone Presbytery meeting of Nov. 19 his call was approved by the Presbytery. A reception after the Nov. 6 vote was held at the church. Ron’s service at our church begins Jan. 16."
Durika was ordained Dec. 4, 2011, after graduating from the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh. His pastoral career began almost 20 years before as a lay pastor. The details of that career are as follows:
· 1994-1996 he was lay preacher in Redstone Presbytery.
· 1996-2002 CLP (commissioned lay pastor) at First Trafford Presbyterian Church.
· 2002-2008 CLP at Trinity Presbyterian Church in New Florence.
· 2008-2011 CLP at Avonmore Presbyterian Church.
· 2010-2011 CLP at Saltsburg Presbyterian Church in Kiskiminetas Presbytery.
· 2012- 2019 associate minister of the Word and Sacrament at the First Presbyterian Church of Irwin.
· 2019-2022 interim minister at Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St.
Cole added, "His familiarity to our community and our church will encourage Latrobe United Presbyterian Church to achieve the mission set forth by our session: 'The Latrobe United Presbyterian Church is a family-oriented church which works together to glorify God as we make disciples, mature disciples and keep disciples. We have a heart for leading others to Jesus Christ by relying upon the presence, power and direction of the Holy Spirit.'"
