Breaking a century-old tradition, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.
In 2012, Jehovah’s Witnesses’ summer conventions returned to Johnstown after 50 years. Since then, thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from Pennsylvania and surrounding states have streamed into Johnstown each summer to fill local hotels and restaurants as they held their conventions at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition, moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters around the world since 1897.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which is being delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program is available in the following remaining installments:
Dates for streaming or downloading from jw.org are: July 26, Aug. 9 and 16.
Dates congregations from around the globe will unitedly be viewing the program are July 31-Aug. 1; Aug. 14-15, and Aug. 21-22.
Congregations around the world, including Kingdom Hall in Unity Township, invite the public to join them in this historic occasion. “Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually — as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all.
Questions? Contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at 718-560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
