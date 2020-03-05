This Sunday, March 8, New Alexandria United Methodist Church will host its first Hymn Sing for 2020 followed by a Potluck Dinner. The 4 p.m. program revolves around the group singing of audience-selected hymns and is completed with special music by three guest soloists. Pianist for the day will be the Rev. Rosalyn Werner.
Worship Team chair Debbie Resslar said, “All are welcome to join us for an afternoon of great music — immediately followed by the dinner. Chicken, potato salad, cake and beverages will be provided. Please bring a dish of your choice to share with others.”
The church is located on 106 Washington St.
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the Saturday church directory in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are correct, including church’s name, address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession.
(Guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revisions by noon Thursday and church news items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.