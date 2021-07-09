Sunday, July 11, New Alexandria United Methodist Church will host its first Hymn Sing for 2021 followed by “refreshments and fellowship.”
Worship team chair Debbie Resslar said, “All are welcome to join us for an evening of great music.” The 6:30 p.m. program centers on the group singing “audience selected hymns and is completed with special music by guest performers.”
Retired Greater Latrobe School District music teacher Alan Lomicka will perform along with the Second Baptist Church Choir from Blairsville. Hymn piano accompaniments will be played the Rev. Rosalyn Werner.
Outside performers are always welcome. Interested parties may contact Resslar at 724-668-2749.
New Alexandria United Methodist Church is located on 106 Washington St.
