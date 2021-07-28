During Antiques on the Diamond, Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will hold a Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28.
The luncheon will offer a choice of pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, gob cake and pie. Lunch will be available for dine in or take out.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, HUM Outreach chair, stated that “all proceeds form the popular luncheon benefit local and global missions.”
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches page in the Bulletin Weekend edition each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date. Submit revisions by 8 a.m. Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via lb.society@verizon.net
