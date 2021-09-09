All are welcome to attend a Fall Bible Conference at Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, 131 Church St., Youngstown. Meetings will be held Sept. 26-29.
Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m.; worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and nightly Monday to Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Special guest will be Pastor Dan Greenfield, executive secretary of the American Council of Christian Churches and pastor of Orwell Bible Church in Orwell, Ohio.
For more information, contact host pastor Dr. Bill Lueke, at office 724-539-0427, cell 724-610-4312 or email wpluekejr@icloud.com. For other details on the ACCC, visit www.ACCC4truth.org.
