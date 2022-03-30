Maggie Takrony, coordinator of communications at Holy Family, Latrobe, reminds everyone that “on Wednesdays during Lent we are offering free meals at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., beginning at 5 p.m. along Ligonier Street. 150 meals will be served. This is for PICKUP ONLY. Please line up along Ligonier Street only.”
March 30’s menu is pulled pork BBQ sandwich, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.