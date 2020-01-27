On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, the doors of the Heritage United Methodist Church sanctuary will be open to everyone from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for silent Communion.
The Rev. Frank Hodges, host pastor, said, “When you arrive you will find a one-page devotional on a music stand near the altar. Pick up the devotional, relax and read it and when you are ready, come to the altar and take Communion. The elements will be available for you to serve yourself. Spend as much time in silence as you would like. We pray this will be a meaningful way for all of us to begin the Lenten season.”
Heritage UMC is located on the Diamond in Ligonier. For more information, contact the 107 S. Market St. church office at 724-238-2627. Beth Lenhart is HUMC secretary.
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revised schedules by noon Thursday each week to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email when possible lb.society@verizon.net
