Heritage United Methodist Church, on the Diamond, Ligonier, has a number of services scheduled for Holy Week beginning with the Palm Sunday services 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. April 10. The Rev. Frank Hodges invites the public to attend all services as we celebrate the life, death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kathe Nasson is the church organist. Bob Winters will offer special piano music that he composed, “Not As I Will But You Will.”
All are invited to a self-directed silent Communion from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14.
A Good Friday 7 p.m. service will be held April 15. Rev. Hodges asks that you join, as “we pause together and consider His death on the cross.”
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, a member of HUMC, will offer the Easter eve message at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
The Revs. Jonathan Huddleston and Jesse Robinson of the Christian churches of Laughlintown and Waterford will conduct an Easter sunrise service outdoors on the Diamond.
Easter worship at HUM Church will be held 8:30 and 10:45 a.m April 17. Hundreds of colorful tulips will decorate the sanctuary as Rev. Hodges presents a message titled “The Four Crowds of Easter.” He expects that Easter morning will be an “uplifting God-honoring, Jesus-focused, spirit-empowered day that you will not want to miss.” Winters will play his original piano composition on the baby grand, “The Rock Was Rolled Away.”
