A Sandwich and Salad Luncheon will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier.
According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the popular luncheon held during Antiques on the Diamond will feature pulled pork and chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pie, gob cake, pretzel salad and beverages. The luncheon will be available as dine in or take out.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chair of the Outreach Program, said, “All proceeds will benefit local and global missions.”
Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
Submit revisions by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz. Her email is lb.society@verizon.net.
