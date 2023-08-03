Israel is coming to Heritage Methodist Church.
Secretary Beth Lenhart added in an email, “The Rev. Dr. John DeLancey of Biblical Israel Ministries will bring the life, the culture, the heritage of Israel, and the Hebraic background of Jesus directly to us. Come one day or both. Register on our website at www.ligonierheritagemc.org.”
This free, two-part seminar will be held 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Heritage Methodist Church, 107 S. Market St. on the Diamond in Ligonier.
The Rev. Dr. Ron Geisler is host pastor.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition published each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Please email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz’s new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages that run daily, Monday through Friday.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.