Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond in Ligonier, will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, Outreach Committee chairman, noted that “it only takes about 15 minutes to make a life-sustaining donation.”
Appointments may be made by calling 1-800-733-2767 or at www.redcrossblood.org and enter HERITAGEumc. A “limited number of walk-ins” will be accepted.
