Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Ligonier Diamond, will offer a Sandwich and Salad Luncheon 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the popular luncheon will be held during the Arts and Crafts on the Diamond festivities and will feature pulled pork and chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pie, gob cake, pretzel salad and beverages. The luncheon will be available as dine in or takeout. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chair of the Outreach Program, stated, “All proceeds will benefit local and global missions.”
