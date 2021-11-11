Pastor John Smaligo of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, invites the public to the following:
• Nov. 14 is Harvest Home Sunday. Nonperishable food items will be collected and blessed for the food pantry. Hebron will hold a food distribution on Dec. 11 for those registered families in need. Donations are always welcome.
• Also this Sunday, Pastor Smaligo will offer a special blessing to our veterans in observance of Nov. 11. He said, “We extend an invitation to all members past and present of our armed forces to join us.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m.
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.