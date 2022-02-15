Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, and the Rev. John Smaligo invite all to worship on Ash Wednesday, March 2, as the holy season of Lent begins. There will be two services to choose from that day.
The first service will be held at noon. This service will include Holy Communion, the imposition of ashes, a brief meditation, a hymn, and spoken portions of the Liturgy.
For those not able to come at noon, a service will be held at 7 p.m. This service will include Holy Communion, the imposition of ashes, a brief meditation and portions of the Liturgy.
Smaligo said, “We encourage all church and community members to worship with us as we begin this season of following our Lord Jesus to his death and resurrection so that we might have eternal life.”
