On Sunday, May 15, Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church of Blairsville will host the Washington (Pennsylvania) Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet for a 4 p.m. concert, which is open to the public.
The hourlong concert includes selections of jazz, Broadway, classical, classics and other varying selections.
Matt Pienkowski of Greensburg, an occasional trumpeter for Hebron Lutheran Church and a first-chair trumpeter for the orchestra, is the quintet’s coordinator.
Hebron Lutheran Church is located at 125 N. Liberty St. in Blairsville. The concert is free, and Hebron welcomes all to this special event. Contact the church at 724-459-8920 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.