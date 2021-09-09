The public is invited to attend the Sunday, Sept. 12, “God’s Work. Our Hands.” Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 195 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will honor the first responders, fire department, ambulance and the police who serve our community, at its 10:45 a.m. worship service, led by the Rev. John Smaligo, pastor.
Smaligo said, “We are celebrating who we are — one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Hebron has been collecting new teddy bears to be given to the first responders to assist children during emergency situations. They have also assembled care packages for those who seek help in a local shelter facility. We invite all to this service, helping us give thanks for these who serve in our community. It is a day to celebrate the men and women who freely give their service.”
The pastor added, “Regardless of one’s vaccination status, masks are suggested.”
