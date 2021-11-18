Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, Blairsville, will offer a brief Thanksgiving service on Facebook Live 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. This will be online only with worship lead by Pastor John Smaligo. The service will remain on the Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience.
The bulletin for this brief service will be distributed at the conclusion of worship on Sunday, Nov. 21, and will also be placed in the bulletin box on the railing outside the main entrance into the North Liberty Street church.
Smaligo said, “We encourage you to take the opportunity to give thanks from home by viewing this service with those who may gather with you for Thanksgiving.”
