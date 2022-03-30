Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, has many special services planned by the Rev. John Smaligo during this Easter season. He said, “We continue to have our Wednesday online midweek Lenten service posted at 6 p.m. on Facebook and our Wednesday Lenten study at 7 p.m.
In addition, there are several other dates to mention. The Palm Sunday service will be held 10:45 a.m. April 10.
There will be a Maundy Thursday worship 7 p.m. April 14. The organizers said, “We will remember our Lord’s last meal with his disciples. In addition, Rev. Smaligo will be teaching about what is entailed in a Passover meal. If interested in attending, we recommend contacting the church (724-459-8920) so we can plan accordingly.”
A Good Friday service will be held at noon April 15. This is an in-person worship. All are invited to attend.
Hebron will offer two services on Easter Sunday, April 17. A sunrise service will begin at 6:30 a.m. and a second service will be at 10:45 a.m. An Easter breakfast will be served after the 6:30 a.m. worship. The organizers said, “If you are planning to attend this breakfast, please contact the church so we are prepared.”
The pastor added, “We extend our welcome to all community members to attend any of our services. Your presence will not only bless us, but will bring strength and joy! Thanks be to God.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.