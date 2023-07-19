Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, invites the public to attend worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 23.
The Rev. John Smaligo will be leading the service for his final time, due to his retirement.
Hebron spokeswoman Becky Stiffler noted in her email release, “He has given countless hours to the church and community, touching the lives of many. We would love for all who knew him to join us as we wish him our fondest farewells and blessings.”
She added, “For now, you may discontinue publishing notice of the online Children’s Sunday School. Hopefully we will get that organized in the near future.
“Weekly worship services will continue to be livestreamed and will always be available on our Facebook page.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition published each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Please email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz’s new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages that run daily, Monday through Friday.)
