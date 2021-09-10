Online Sunday School classes for children will continue through the fall at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, Blairsville.
Each Sunday morning a lesson will be posted on the church’s Facebook page by the Rev. John Smaligo. This post can be watched anytime throughout the week. He said, “Please join in this brief time of learning. Spread the word to your family and friends.”
• Adult Sunday School will return on Sept. 19, starting at 9:30 a.m. The group will watch “The Chosen,” the first ever multi-season show about the life of Christ. All are welcome.
• Starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 11:30 a.m., Smaligo will lead a Bible study. Each participant is welcome to bring a brown bag lunch as the group engages in Bible study and conversation.
The pastor added, “Regardless of one’s vaccination status, masks are requested.”
