The Brass Quintet of the Washington (PA) Symphony Orchestra will return to Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, to present a Christmas program.
The Rev. John Smaligo, pastor, and the congregation welcome all to this holiday program 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. This hourlong concert will present arrangements of some favorite Christmas songs along with others of the season. (Spokeswoman Becky Stiffler said the starting time the church previously announced was incorrect.)
This concert is free and open to the public. The pastor invites "your family and friends to join us in celebrating this holiday season."
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
