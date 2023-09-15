The Rev. Craig Hess Sept. 17 leaderHebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 Liberty St., Blairsville, along with the Rev. William Schaefer, interim pastor, will welcome the Rev. Craig Hess as worship leader Sunday, Sept. 17.
Everyone is invited to the 10:45 a.m. service. For those unable to attend in person, the worship service is recorded live each Sunday and is then posted on Hebron’s Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience during the days ahead.
Adult Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m.
Coffee Bar Sept. 24Hebron’s monthly Coffee Bar will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, immediately following worship. A time for “conversation, coffee and sweet treats,” the Coffee Bar is scheduled for the last Sunday of each month.
