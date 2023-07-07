Shall We Gather at the River?
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will host worship “down by the river” 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 16, with the Rev. John Smaligo, pastor.
Church spokeswoman Becky Stiffler explained in an email release, "Service will be held along the banks of the Conemaugh River, beside North Water Street, located behind the church. Bring a lawn chair if you have one. If you are not able to do so, chairs will be available. In the event of inclement weather, worship will be held in the church. We invite all to gather at the river to worship in the beauty of God’s creation."
* * *
Online Worship
Each week, the worship service at Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville, led by the Rev. John Smaligo is recorded and then posted on the church’s Facebook page.
"For those unable to attend, this is a wonderful way to open our hearts to the worship of God. The service is live during the 10:45 a.m. service. If you are unable to watch it at that time, you are free to view it on Facebook when it is convenient for you. May you be blessed by this ministry of the church."
* * *
Brown Bag Bible Study
The Rev. John Smaligo will continue in the month of July the study of “Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word.” The last two sessions will be July 12 and 19 at 11:30 a.m.
The pastor said, "We invite anyone interested to join with us in this outstanding study. The discussion and insights have been wonderful. Join us for class in the library!"
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the directory of area churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition published each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, who has a new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
