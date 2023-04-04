Two Easter worship services
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, and the Rev. John Smaligo, pastor, invite the public to worship with the congregation on Easter morning, April 9. There will be two services.
The first, “The Resurrection of Our Lord,” will begin at 6:30 a.m. This sunrise service welcomes Easter as the sun rises upon the empty tomb. A breakfast will follow.
The second worship, “Festival Service of Easter,” will start at 10:45 a.m. The pastor added, “This is a festive service filled with joy as we proclaim the resurrection of our Lord through joyful music, liturgy and proclamation. Joy will fill this service as we cry out ‘The Lord is risen: The Lord is risen indeed!’
“We would love to see you on this Holy Day! All are welcome.”
* * *
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
A new focus for the Wednesday Bible Study begins April 19 with Smaligo leading the study. “Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word” will be the topic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, Blairsville.
The pastor said, “Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your lunch and join in the fellowship.”
Questions may be addressed to the church office, 724-459-8920.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date. Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates for the directory by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of speakers, Bible studies, programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
