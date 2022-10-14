Reformation SundayThe Rev. John Smaligo will lead worship celebrating “The Festival of the Reformation” Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, starting at 10:45 a.m.
The pastor said in an email, “We hope you can join us as we celebrate the gift of forgiveness given to us in Jesus Christ and recognize the need for us to share the transforming work of Jesus in our day lives and as a church. Please plan on staying for our time of fellowship at our Coffee Bar following the morning service. All are welcome.”
Brown Bag Lunch Bible StudySmaligo will lead Bible Study 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Hebron Lutheran Church. The group will embark on a new topic, “Wicked Women of the Bible.”
He explained, “Jezebel, the Woman at the Well, and the woman whose tears were used to bathe the feet of Jesus, along with some ‘wicked good’ women such as Deborah, Ruth, Esther, Mary and more will be studied as the participants look to see what the lives of these ladies tell us about God’s invincible love and his determined plan to save us. We would love to have you join us in this time of fellowship, conversation and learning.”
Walk the LabyrinthAll are invited to participate in a prayer walk at Hebron Lutheran Church on Oct. 31. The Labyrinth will be open from noon until 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. This is located in the Fellowship Hall in the basement of the church.
Attendees are asked to “plan on approximately 30 minutes to complete the walk. It is recommended that participants have a pair of socks since shoes are not permitted on the Labyrinth.’
