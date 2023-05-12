The Ascension of Our LordOn Thursday, May 18, the Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, are celebrating the Ascension of Our Lord.
Spokeswoman Becky Stiffler added in an email release, “The return of Jesus into heaven took place 40 days after his resurrection from the dead. Please join us online, on the church’s Facebook page for a brief service. This service may be viewed at any time of the day and will be only online.”
* * *
Festival of Pentecost ServiceSmaligo invites the public to Hebron’s 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday, May 28, to celebrate the Festival of Pentecost and to take part in its Memorial Day observance.
Stiffler explained, “The service will begin by celebrating the coming of the Holy Spirit. Fifty days after the Lord’s resurrection, the promised Holy Spirit was sent to Earth.
“Immediately following the Festival of Pentecost, we will be observing Memorial Day with a time of remembrance and thanksgiving. At that time, we will give thanks to God and remember those who gave their lives in defense of our country, our lives and our freedom. Those who served in the military of our country will be recognized as well.
“We hope you all can then stay for our Coffee Bar, gathering for a time of fellowship, refreshments and conversation.”
Walk the Labyrinth May 22If you haven’t taken the opportunity to walk Hebron’s Labyrinth or if you have, Smaligo invites the public to do so on Monday, May 22. The Labyrinth is in the downstairs Fellowship Hall and will be open from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m.
Stiffler said, “This provides a serene atmosphere to focus on your prayer time by inviting God to walk with you. Enjoy the time to rest in Christ’s loving presence and to reflect on how to integrate into your life and service to others what God has been showing you.”
Questions? Call the Hebron office at 724-459-8920.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition published each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Please email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz’s new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages that run daily, Monday through Friday.)
