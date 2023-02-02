Souper Bowl of Caring Feb. 5According to the Rev. John Smaligo, the Souper Bowl of Caring originated in 1990 “to be mindful that though we are celebrating the Super Bowl football game with food and fun, we need to remember that there are those who are in need of the essentials of life.”
This year, on Sunday, Feb. 5, Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will be collecting “small garbage bags, large garbage bags, napkins, paper towels, gallon freezer bags and disinfectant wipes to be donated to a local charity for the underserved.”
Monetary donations to this cause are also welcome.
Donations may be taken to the church on Feb. 5.
* * *
Ash Wednesday services Feb. 22The Rev. John Smaligo will be leading two Ash Wednesday services Feb. 22 at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville.
The first service will begin at noon. This worship is designed for “those who may prefer this time or who want to come during the lunch hour and will include the confession, imposition of ashes, and the sacrament of Holy Communion.”
The second service will be held at 7 p.m., when worship will follow the Liturgy for Ash Wednesday and include confession, imposition of ashes, hymns and meditation. All are welcome to attend.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of speakers, Bible studies, programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.