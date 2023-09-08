The Rev. Craig Hess Sept. 10 leaderHebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 Liberty St., Blairsville, along with the Rev. William Schaefer, interim pastor, will welcome the Rev. Craig Hess as worship leader on Sunday, Sept. 10. They extend an invitation to the 10:45 a.m. service.
Spokeswoman Becky Stiffler added in her email release, “If you are unable to attend in person, the service is recorded live each Sunday and is then posted on Hebron’s Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience during the days ahead. This is a wonderful way to open our hearts and minds to the word of the Lord. May you be blessed by this ministry of the church.”
‘God’s Work, Our Hands’Sept. 10 is designated as “God’s Work, Our Hands” day, an opportunity to “celebrate that we are freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Hebron Lutheran Church will be collecting new underwear and socks to help the underserved children, grades K to 12, in our community. These items may be brought to the church at 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, through Sept. 10. Donations after this date will be gratefully accepted as well. All donated items will be given to the River Valley School District to assist in its program to help those in need.
Sunday School to resumeThe Adult Sunday School class will resume at Hebron Lutheran Church 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. This class, led by Robert Gilmore, is open to all and will continue weekly through May. “Visitors are always welcome as we explore God’s word and engage in Christian fellowship.”
Monthly Coffee Bar Sept. 24The monthly Coffee Bar will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, immediately following worship. Stiffler added, “This is a time for conversation, coffee, and sweet treats. The Coffee Bar is scheduled for the last Sunday of each month. We hope you can join us.”
